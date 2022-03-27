Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Paysafe Group Holdings Limited is a specialized payments platform, with a consumer and merchant network, whose core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through payment processing; digital wallets including the Skrill and Neteller brands and online cash solutions including paysafecard and Paysafecash. Paysafe Group Holdings Limited, formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II, is based in LAS VEGAS. “

Get Paysafe alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PSFE. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Paysafe from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Paysafe from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Paysafe from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen upgraded shares of Paysafe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Paysafe from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paysafe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.13.

NASDAQ:PSFE opened at $3.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.93. Paysafe has a twelve month low of $2.59 and a twelve month high of $16.07.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Paysafe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $917,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Paysafe by 379.3% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Paysafe by 349.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Paysafe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paysafe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

About Paysafe (Get Rating)

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paysafe (PSFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paysafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.