Peanut Reaches Market Cap of $1.01 Million (NUX)

Peanut (NUX) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 26th. During the last week, Peanut has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. Peanut has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and $390,912.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peanut coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000240 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003628 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00035895 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.31 or 0.00112549 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Peanut

Peanut (NUX) is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,476,069 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

Buying and Selling Peanut

