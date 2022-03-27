Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Receives $735.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $735.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 703 ($9.25) to GBX 740 ($9.74) in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 610 ($8.03) to GBX 630 ($8.29) in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group lowered shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Get Pearson alerts:

Shares of PSO opened at $10.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.90. Pearson has a 52 week low of $7.68 and a 52 week high of $12.39.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.1894 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is a positive change from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Pearson by 288.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 139,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 103,881 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pearson by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Pearson by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 75,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Pearson by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,639,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,037,000 after buying an additional 104,575 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pearson by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 966,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,347,000 after buying an additional 64,664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

About Pearson (Get Rating)

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.