Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $133.22.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEGA shares. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $155.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th.

PEGA opened at $77.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.28 and a beta of 1.17. Pegasystems has a 1-year low of $71.61 and a 1-year high of $143.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.78.

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $316.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.86 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 16.51% and a negative net margin of 5.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Research analysts expect that Pegasystems will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is currently -15.00%.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total value of $100,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 292.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 1,294.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements.

