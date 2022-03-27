Pendragon (LON:PDG) Price Target Increased to GBX 36 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Pendragon (LON:PDG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 30 ($0.39) to GBX 36 ($0.47) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and set a GBX 20 ($0.26) price target on shares of Pendragon in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

LON:PDG opened at GBX 27.40 ($0.36) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 22.39 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 20.89. Pendragon has a fifty-two week low of GBX 14.55 ($0.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 28.45 ($0.37). The firm has a market capitalization of £382.76 million and a PE ratio of 6.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.15, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through Car Store, Franchised UK Motor, Software, and Leasing segments. The company sells new and used motor cars, motorbikes, trucks, and vans together with associated aftersales activities of service, body repair, and parts sales.

