Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.27. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $3.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.56. The company has a market cap of $54.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.29.

Get Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 232.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,434 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 198,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 9,908 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 782,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 10,336 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 17,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 10.39% of the company’s stock.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership, management, leasing, acquisition, redevelopment, and disposition of shopping malls. The firm focuses on shopping malls located in the eastern half of the U.S. primarily in the Mid-Atlantic region. Its property portfolio includes Cherry Hill Mall, Plymouth Meeting Mall, Mall at Prince Georges, and Springfield Town Center.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.