Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.280-$1.420 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.680. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Perdoceo Education also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.470-$0.490 EPS.

Shares of PRDO stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.75. 287,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,555. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.94. Perdoceo Education has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $13.15. The company has a market cap of $807.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.21.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $159.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.02 million. Equities research analysts expect that Perdoceo Education will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRDO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perdoceo Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

In related news, insider Michele A. Peppers sold 14,688 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total transaction of $157,749.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David C. Czeszewski sold 16,320 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $173,644.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,008 shares of company stock valued at $503,394. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRDO. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 127.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 6,130 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 18,398 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 12,074 shares during the period. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

