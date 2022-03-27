Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PDOT) Short Interest Update

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PDOT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a growth of 146.7% from the February 28th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new position in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $358,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp grew its position in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II by 39.6% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 559,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 158,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.57% of the company’s stock.

PDOT stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.74. Peridot Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $10.60.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

