Phantasma (SOUL) Price Hits $1.15

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 27th. One Phantasma coin can now be bought for about $1.15 or 0.00002549 BTC on popular exchanges. Phantasma has a market capitalization of $119.48 million and $680,697.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Phantasma has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Phantasma alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,914.68 or 0.99963684 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.86 or 0.00064228 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00023794 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002047 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00011925 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

Phantasma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 104,310,056 coins. The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Phantasma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.