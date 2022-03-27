PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.31 EPS

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.31), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

PHAS traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.14. 598,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,058. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.42. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $4.24. The company has a market cap of $54.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.05.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 685,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 166,038 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 362,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 143,293 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 169.3% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 37,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 23,545 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 299,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 92,273 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 20,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiopulmonary diseases. The firm’s pipeline includes: bentracimab (PB2452), a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet therapy ticagrelor, pemziviptadil (PB1046), a once-weekly vasoactive intestinal peptide receptor agonist for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, and PB6440, an oral agent for the treatment of resistant hypertension.

