PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) will report sales of $10.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for PHX Minerals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $11.00 million. PHX Minerals reported sales of $6.08 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 77.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that PHX Minerals will report full-year sales of $50.00 million for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $51.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PHX Minerals.
PHX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered PHX Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised PHX Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.88.
Shares of PHX stock opened at $2.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.70. PHX Minerals has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $4.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
PHX Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)
PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded on December 3, 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PHX Minerals (PHX)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PHX Minerals (PHX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.