PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) will report sales of $10.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for PHX Minerals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $11.00 million. PHX Minerals reported sales of $6.08 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 77.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PHX Minerals will report full-year sales of $50.00 million for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $51.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PHX Minerals.

PHX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered PHX Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised PHX Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 150.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,396 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in PHX Minerals by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 410,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 9,021 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in PHX Minerals by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,002 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PHX Minerals by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,098 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 14,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PHX Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 46.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PHX stock opened at $2.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.70. PHX Minerals has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $4.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded on December 3, 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

