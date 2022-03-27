PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,700 shares, a growth of 632.9% from the February 28th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PMX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. Davis R M Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000.

Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $10.24. 160,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,774. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $13.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.87.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

