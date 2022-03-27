Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

NASDAQ PME opened at $0.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of -1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.64 and its 200-day moving average is $0.68. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $1.20.

Get Pingtan Marine Enterprise alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PME. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 20,962 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 123.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 81,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 45,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 26,345 shares during the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., through its subsidiary, engages in ocean fishing and sale of frozen marine catches. Its products include Japanese threadfin bream, red fish, ribbon fish, sea catfish, seabream, shrimp, silver pomfret, silver seaperch, slender shad, and spanish mackarel. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Fuzhou, China.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pingtan Marine Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pingtan Marine Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.