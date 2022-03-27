Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Short Interest Update

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 93.3% from the February 28th total of 49,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of MAV stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.74. The company had a trading volume of 81,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,121. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.30. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $12.98.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAV. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $174,000.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

