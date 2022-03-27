Polychain Monsters Price Hits $4.35 on Major Exchanges (PMON)

Polychain Monsters (PMON) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One Polychain Monsters coin can now be purchased for about $4.35 or 0.00009379 BTC on popular exchanges. Polychain Monsters has a market capitalization of $14.82 million and $1.03 million worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Polychain Monsters has traded up 25.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003605 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00035984 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.81 or 0.00111817 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polychain Monsters Profile

Polychain Monsters (PMON) is a coin. Its launch date was March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,166,468 coins and its circulating supply is 3,410,185 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

Polychain Monsters Coin Trading

