Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM) Short Interest Update

Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 95.9% from the February 28th total of 67,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NYSE PNTM remained flat at $$9.79 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,330. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.76. Pontem has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $9.88.

Get Pontem alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA raised its position in shares of Pontem by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 849,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 146,366 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pontem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,140,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pontem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,726,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Pontem by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 469,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 141,016 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pontem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Pontem Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pontem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pontem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.