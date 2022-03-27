Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Portillo’s Inc. provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc. is based in CHICAGO. “

Several other analysts have also commented on PTLO. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Portillos from $55.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Portillos from $42.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Portillos presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.00.

PTLO stock opened at $23.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.31. Portillos has a one year low of $21.38 and a one year high of $57.73.

Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $138.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.48 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Portillos will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Portillos in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Portillos in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portillos in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Portillos in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Portillos during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Portillos Company Profile (Get Rating)

