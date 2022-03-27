Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) PT Raised to $12.00 at MKM Partners

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by MKM Partners from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the clothing resale marketplace’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Poshmark in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Poshmark from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Poshmark from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Poshmark from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Poshmark from $29.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.20.

Shares of POSH stock opened at $13.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.71. Poshmark has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $52.39.

Poshmark ( NASDAQ:POSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.45 million. Poshmark had a negative return on equity of 10.99% and a negative net margin of 30.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Poshmark will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 3,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $63,305.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Manish Chandra sold 2,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $42,671.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,875 shares of company stock valued at $122,988 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Poshmark by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 38,272 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Poshmark by 77.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,668 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Poshmark by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,301 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Poshmark by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,247 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Poshmark by 10,514.8% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.11% of the company’s stock.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

