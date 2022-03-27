PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $178.02.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City State Bank bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $494,000. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. BOKF NA raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 19,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,739,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,588,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $129.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.23. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $111.32 and a fifty-two week high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 8.56%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 39.27%.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

