Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pretium Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.58.

Shares of PVG stock opened at $15.05 on Friday. Pretium Resources has a 12 month low of $8.29 and a 12 month high of $15.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PVG. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,072,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 2,602.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,920,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811,971 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the fourth quarter worth $37,759,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the fourth quarter worth $27,087,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the fourth quarter worth $26,236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

