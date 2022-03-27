Princess Private Equity (LON:PEY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.76

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited (LON:PEY – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 12.76 ($0.17) and traded as low as GBX 12 ($0.16). Princess Private Equity shares last traded at GBX 12.10 ($0.16), with a volume of 64,092 shares changing hands.
The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 12.76 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 13.43. The firm has a market cap of £8.37 million and a P/E ratio of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.
Princess Private Equity Company Profile (LON:PEY)
