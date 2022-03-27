Princess Private Equity (LON:PEY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.76

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited (LON:PEY – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 12.76 ($0.17) and traded as low as GBX 12 ($0.16). Princess Private Equity shares last traded at GBX 12.10 ($0.16), with a volume of 64,092 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 12.76 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 13.43. The firm has a market cap of £8.37 million and a P/E ratio of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Princess Private Equity Holding Limited specializes in private equity and debt investments in non-public companies or assets through privately negotiated transactions. The fund invests in primary and secondary fund investments, direct investments, and listed private equity. It makes private equity investments in buyout, venture capital, and special situation and private debt investments in mezzanine, second lien, or senior debt investments.

