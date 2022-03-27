Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,480,000 shares, an increase of 123.1% from the February 28th total of 6,490,000 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.7 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.08.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFG. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,400,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,515,000 after buying an additional 135,619 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 53,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after buying an additional 20,657 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

PFG stock opened at $73.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.56 and a 200-day moving average of $70.34. Principal Financial Group has a 12-month low of $58.66 and a 12-month high of $80.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.52.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.20. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 11.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.83%.

About Principal Financial Group (Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.