ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.15

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.15 and traded as high as $26.80. ProAssurance shares last traded at $26.79, with a volume of 236,626 shares.

PRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.16.

ProAssurance ( NYSE:PRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $293.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.74 million. ProAssurance had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 5.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.52%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,068,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $497,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 40,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProAssurance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,835,000. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

