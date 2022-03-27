ProBility Media Co. (OTCMKTS:PBYA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ProBility Media Co. (OTCMKTS:PBYA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decrease of 98.0% from the February 28th total of 495,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,503,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ProBility Media stock remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 23,946,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,408,113. ProBility Media has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.02.

ProBility Media Company Profile (Get Rating)

ProBility Media Corporation provides compliance and e-learning solutions worldwide. The company offers technical codes and standards, training materials, work place guides, online e-learning, and testing and certifications services; technical professionals with the information required to design products and construct and complete engineering projects; and content on engineering and technical standards, codes, specifications, handbooks, reference books, journals, and other scientific and technical documents for engineering projects.

