ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Stock Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $65.93

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $65.93 and traded as high as $66.01. ProShares Ultra S&P500 shares last traded at $65.91, with a volume of 4,063,400 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.93.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSO. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

