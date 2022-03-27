ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) PT Set at €18.10 by The Goldman Sachs Group

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM – Get Rating) has been given a €18.10 ($19.89) price objective by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 52.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PSM. Barclays set a €12.00 ($13.19) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Warburg Research set a €20.00 ($21.98) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €17.00 ($18.68) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €14.90 ($16.37) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a €22.00 ($24.18) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €18.28 ($20.08).

ETR:PSM opened at €11.85 ($13.02) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.07, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €12.88 and a 200-day moving average price of €14.15. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 1-year low of €9.69 ($10.65) and a 1-year high of €19.00 ($20.88).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

