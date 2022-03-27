Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) PT Lowered to €110.00 at Morgan Stanley

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from €122.00 ($134.07) to €110.00 ($120.88) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Investec lowered Prosus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Prosus from €137.00 ($150.55) to €128.00 ($140.66) in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Prosus in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prosus has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.47.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PROSY opened at $10.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.83 and its 200-day moving average is $15.70. Prosus has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $23.86.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

