Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Purchased by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,215,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,599,000 after acquiring an additional 44,535 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 103.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,485,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284,632 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,304,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,048,000 after acquiring an additional 108,135 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 24.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,081,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,174,000 after acquiring an additional 597,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,483,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,310,000 after acquiring an additional 27,410 shares during the last quarter. 56.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRU has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.71.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $120.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.08. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.84 and a 1 year high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.79. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 24.73%.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $219,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 2,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total value of $237,110.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 229,876 shares of company stock worth $26,252,840 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

