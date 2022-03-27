Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 526,500 shares, an increase of 114.3% from the February 28th total of 245,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 571,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Prudential stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.59. 1,261,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,067. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.32 and its 200 day moving average is $35.64. Prudential has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $44.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.2372 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.16.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PUK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($20.41) to GBX 1,590 ($20.93) in a report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Prudential in a report on Sunday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,640 ($21.59) to GBX 1,550 ($20.41) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,059.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PUK. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Prudential in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Prudential by 73.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prudential in the third quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Prudential in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Prudential in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 18.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

