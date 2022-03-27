Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) Short Interest Down 87.5% in March

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,600 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the February 28th total of 1,351,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,594,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NILSY remained flat at $$3.02 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.21. Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $38.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Get Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on NILSY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, VTB Capital upgraded shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

MMC Norilsk Nickel PJSC engages in the exploration, extraction, refining of ore and nonmetallic minerals, and sale of base and precious metals produced from ore. It operates through the following segments: GMK Group; South Cluster; KGMK Group; NN Harjavalta; GRK Bystrinskoye; Other Mining; and Other Non-Metallurgical.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.