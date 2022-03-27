Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro (OTCMKTS:PHOJY) Short Interest Update

Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro (OTCMKTS:PHOJY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 99.7% from the February 28th total of 314,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 17th.

OTCMKTS:PHOJY opened at $22.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.89 and a 200-day moving average of $21.70. Public Joint-Stock Company PhosAgro has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $26.60.

PhosAgro PJSC is a holding company, which engages in the production and supply of mineral fertilizers, phosphate rock, monocalcium feed phosphate, ammophose and diammonium phosphates, apatite concentrate, and nepheline concentrate. The company operates through the following segments: Phosphate-Based Products and Nitrogen-Based Products.

