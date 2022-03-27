Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Short Interest Update

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a decline of 61.6% from the February 28th total of 104,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 326,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,618,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,397,000 after purchasing an additional 110,384 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,393,776 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,495,000 after purchasing an additional 260,941 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 2.2% in the third quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 734,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 15,820 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 710,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 227,597 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 653,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 13,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PPT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.90. 212,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,162. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $4.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.27.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

