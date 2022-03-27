PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $122.63.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PVH shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of PVH in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush cut shares of PVH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PVH from $134.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 0.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 0.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 1.7% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PVH by 3.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in PVH by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 99.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PVH traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,628,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,873. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.57 and a 200 day moving average of $102.51. PVH has a 1-year low of $66.10 and a 1-year high of $125.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. This is an increase from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.15%.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

