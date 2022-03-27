Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) Lowered by B. Riley

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Avinger in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. B. Riley analyst M. Wiesenberger now expects that the medical device company will post earnings of ($1.21) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.09). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Avinger’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.53) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.05) EPS.

AVGR has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded Avinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:AVGR opened at $3.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $18.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.71. Avinger has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $32.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.26 and its 200 day moving average is $10.78.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The medical device company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26). Avinger had a negative return on equity of 117.96% and a negative net margin of 171.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.40) EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Avinger by 122.0% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Avinger by 20.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,272 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avinger during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Avinger by 242.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 227,579 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 161,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Avinger during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 12.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.

