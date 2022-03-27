Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Boosted by Piper Sandler (NYSE:AMRX)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.22.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.41 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 61.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

AMRX opened at $4.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.39 and its 200-day moving average is $4.77. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $6.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRX. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 13,005 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 98,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 12,036 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 218.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 823,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after buying an additional 565,132 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 117,124.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 33,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 33,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 273,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 54,242 shares in the last quarter. 38.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

