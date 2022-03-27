QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,573 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after buying an additional 2,630,436 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,622,625 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $231,921,000 after buying an additional 104,125 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,468 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.16.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $157.97 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $122.17 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $164.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.26. The company has a market capitalization of $176.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 6,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,754 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About QUALCOMM (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.