R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

NYSE RRD opened at $10.84 on Thursday. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a 1-year low of $3.27 and a 1-year high of $11.33. The company has a market capitalization of $790.24 million, a PE ratio of 271.00 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.15.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons ( NYSE:RRD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 43.53%. R. R. Donnelley & Sons’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RRD. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 272.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 9,187 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 58.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 6,460 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company Profile (Get Rating)

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co engages in the provision of multichannel communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Print, Logistics, Statement Printing, Labels, Packaging, Supply Chain Management, Forms and Business Process Outsourcing. The Commercial Print segment provides various commercial printing products and offer a full range of branded materials including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters and promotional items.

