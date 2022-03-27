Rally (RLY) Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.81 Million

Rally (RLY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 27th. In the last seven days, Rally has traded 11% higher against the dollar. One Rally coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000459 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rally has a total market cap of $551.57 million and $4.81 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Rally Coin Profile

Rally’s genesis date was October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,592,266,683 coins. Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Buying and Selling Rally

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rally using one of the exchanges listed above.

