Rani Therapeutics (RANI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.77) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rani Therapeutics stock opened at $13.92 on Friday. Rani Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $36.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rani Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Rani Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,869,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Rani Therapeutics by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rani Therapeutics by 192.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 41,578 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Rani Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Rani Therapeutics by 201.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

About Rani Therapeutics

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

