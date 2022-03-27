Raymond James Analysts Give FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) a $200.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a $200.00 price objective on FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FSV. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FirstService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FirstService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of FirstService from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $190.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSV opened at $142.11 on Thursday. FirstService has a fifty-two week low of $130.56 and a fifty-two week high of $202.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.44 and a beta of 0.97.

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Rating ) (TSE:FSV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. FirstService had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that FirstService will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. FirstService’s payout ratio is 23.86%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSV. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in FirstService in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in FirstService by 118.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in FirstService by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in FirstService in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FirstService in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

