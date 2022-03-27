Raymond James Boosts Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Price Target to C$2.80

Denison Mines (TSE:DML – Get Rating) (NYSE:DNN) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from C$2.60 to C$2.80 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Denison Mines’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Separately, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.25 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$2.47.

Shares of TSE:DML opened at C$2.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.75 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.88. The stock has a market cap of C$1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.00. Denison Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$1.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

In other Denison Mines news, Senior Officer Amanda Willett sold 145,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.86, for a total value of C$269,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns -95,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately C($177,049.68).

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

