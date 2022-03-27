Raymond James Weighs in on Skylight Health Group Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (CVE:SLH)

Skylight Health Group Inc. (CVE:SLH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Skylight Health Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser forecasts that the company will earn ($0.37) per share for the year. Raymond James also issued estimates for Skylight Health Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

