RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Re/Max Holdings, Inc. is a franchisor of real estate brokerage services. Re/Max Holdings, Inc. is based in Denver, CO. “

Get RE/MAX alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on RMAX. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of RE/MAX in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of RE/MAX from $30.50 to $28.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of RE/MAX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

NYSE:RMAX opened at $28.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $528.92 million, a PE ratio of -32.94 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. RE/MAX has a fifty-two week low of $26.05 and a fifty-two week high of $41.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -108.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,679,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,184,000 after purchasing an additional 69,991 shares in the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 714,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,793,000 after purchasing an additional 93,035 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 641,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,555,000 after purchasing an additional 47,611 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 575,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,535,000 after purchasing an additional 40,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,625,000 after purchasing an additional 8,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

RE/MAX Company Profile (Get Rating)

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment is comprised of the Company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription for Gadberry and the First app.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RE/MAX (RMAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RE/MAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RE/MAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.