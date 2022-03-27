Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Raised to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $91.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $34.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RETA. Robert W. Baird lowered Reata Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. SVB Leerink reissued a market perform rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $282.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reata Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.14.

Reata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $36.33 on Thursday. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $22.71 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.69.

Reata Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RETA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.31) by ($0.04). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,588.22% and a negative return on equity of 105.72%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.90) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 6,360.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $306,000. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

