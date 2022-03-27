Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Raised to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $91.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $34.00.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RETA. Robert W. Baird lowered Reata Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. SVB Leerink reissued a market perform rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $282.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reata Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.14.
Reata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $36.33 on Thursday. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $22.71 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.69.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 6,360.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $306,000. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Reata Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.
