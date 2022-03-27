Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 7,200 ($94.79) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 8,800 ($115.85) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 8,500 ($111.90) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,480 ($98.47) to GBX 7,460 ($98.21) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 7,570 ($99.66).

RKT stock opened at GBX 5,450 ($71.75) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5,989.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5,999.34. The company has a market capitalization of £38.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,211.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.79, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,905.16 ($64.58) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,816 ($89.73).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

