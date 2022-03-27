Redbox (NASDAQ:RDBX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redbox (NASDAQ:RDBX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Redbox is an entertainment company. It offer digital streaming service which provides both ad supported and paid movies from Hollywood studios and content partners, as well as channels of free ad supported streaming television. Redbox, formerly known as Seaport Global Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RDBX. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Redbox from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Redbox from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Redbox from $35.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Redbox from $18.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of 12.80.

Shares of Redbox stock opened at 2.79 on Friday. Redbox has a one year low of 1.61 and a one year high of 27.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 2.89.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDBX. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Redbox during the 4th quarter worth about $255,841,000. Standard General L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Redbox during the 4th quarter worth about $7,260,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Redbox during the 4th quarter worth about $815,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redbox during the 4th quarter worth about $600,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redbox during the 4th quarter worth about $440,000. 55.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

