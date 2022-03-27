Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.09 Per Share

Analysts expect Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($1.09) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Redfin’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.93) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.13). Redfin reported earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 194.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Redfin will report full-year earnings of ($1.96) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.21) to ($1.54). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($0.60). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Redfin.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $643.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.20 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RDFN. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Redfin from $70.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Redfin from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Redfin from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Redfin from $88.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.23.

Redfin stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.30. 2,388,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,142,043. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 1.88. Redfin has a twelve month low of $16.23 and a twelve month high of $72.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.38 and a 200-day moving average of $37.74.

In related news, insider Scott Nagel sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $477,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total transaction of $56,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,750 shares of company stock worth $2,545,555 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDFN. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Redfin during the 1st quarter worth $521,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Redfin during the 1st quarter worth $697,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Redfin by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 187,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,896,000 after purchasing an additional 27,361 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Redfin during the 2nd quarter worth $322,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 6.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

