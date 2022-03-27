Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $117.18 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) to report sales of $117.18 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Regional Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $116.48 million to $117.88 million. Regional Management reported sales of $97.73 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full year sales of $492.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $488.94 million to $495.24 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $551.60 million, with estimates ranging from $547.74 million to $555.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Regional Management.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $119.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.84 million. Regional Management had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 20.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RM. StockNews.com upgraded Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regional Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of Regional Management stock opened at $47.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 27.76, a quick ratio of 27.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.25 million, a P/E ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.90. Regional Management has a 12 month low of $33.21 and a 12 month high of $67.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Regional Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. Regional Management’s payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 2,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $127,628.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert William Beck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total value of $238,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,367 shares of company stock worth $656,179. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RM. Forager Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regional Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,332,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regional Management by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 211,182 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,135,000 after purchasing an additional 24,151 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regional Management by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 183,836 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,556,000 after purchasing an additional 19,221 shares during the last quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regional Management by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC now owns 174,139 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,006,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regional Management by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,526,000 after purchasing an additional 16,691 shares during the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

