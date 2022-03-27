Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,375 Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 77,533.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 9,304 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President James D. Neff sold 11,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $238,585.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President James D. Neff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HBNC shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBNC opened at $19.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.66 and a 52-week high of $23.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.91. The company has a market capitalization of $863.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.17.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 30.46%.

Horizon Bancorp Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

