Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Has $43,000 Stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 65.0% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 945.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FEZ opened at $41.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.84 and a 200-day moving average of $45.41. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $35.82 and a 52-week high of $49.38.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

